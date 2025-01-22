Kejriwal Under Fire: Alleged Health Scam Rocks Delhi

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva declared on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will face severe backlash once the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's (CAG) report is presented in the Delhi Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva accused AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of perpetuating scams, notably in healthcare.

The controversy intensified following Congress leader Ajay Maken's allegations of a $382 crore health-related scam linked to the Delhi government. Maken asserted that of the 14 CAG reports, one incriminates Kejriwal and his party, undermining their anti-corruption stance. The claims revive past accusations by Kejriwal against Congress using similar reports.

Maken further alleged that the CAG findings revealed additional spending beyond tendered amounts on three hospitals, prompting Kejriwal to stall the report's release. The political optics of the charges suggest significant challenges for Kejriwal's administration, as all await further details from the Vidhan Sabha proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)