Leadership Tensions Rise in Karnataka Congress: The Next Chief Minister Debate
In Karnataka's ruling Congress party, discussions about the next chief minister continue despite directives from the party high command. Supporters in Belagavi have organized religious ceremonies for both Satish Jarkiholi and D K Shivakumar, indicating factional support for each leader. The debate persists amid contrasting party obligations and leader commitments.
The ongoing leadership debate within Karnataka's Congress party intensifies, as talks of potential successors to the chief minister position garner attention despite party high command's instructions to steer clear. Factions backing Satish Jarkiholi and D K Shivakumar have heightened tensions by organizing ceremonies showcasing their leaders.
In Belagavi, Congress leader Parashuram Pujari held a pooja for Jarkiholi, expressing aspirations for his ascension to chief minister. Concurrently, supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, emboldened by a local monk's blessings, chanted slogans in favor of their candidate during the 'Gandhi Bharat' event.
Despite these efforts, Shivakumar remains anchored, expressing no urgency to seek higher office, prioritizing party responsibilities instead. The dynamics within the Congress party continue, as past agreements and internal campaigns shape the political landscape in Karnataka.
