Left Menu

Leadership Tensions Rise in Karnataka Congress: The Next Chief Minister Debate

In Karnataka's ruling Congress party, discussions about the next chief minister continue despite directives from the party high command. Supporters in Belagavi have organized religious ceremonies for both Satish Jarkiholi and D K Shivakumar, indicating factional support for each leader. The debate persists amid contrasting party obligations and leader commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:53 IST
Leadership Tensions Rise in Karnataka Congress: The Next Chief Minister Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing leadership debate within Karnataka's Congress party intensifies, as talks of potential successors to the chief minister position garner attention despite party high command's instructions to steer clear. Factions backing Satish Jarkiholi and D K Shivakumar have heightened tensions by organizing ceremonies showcasing their leaders.

In Belagavi, Congress leader Parashuram Pujari held a pooja for Jarkiholi, expressing aspirations for his ascension to chief minister. Concurrently, supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, emboldened by a local monk's blessings, chanted slogans in favor of their candidate during the 'Gandhi Bharat' event.

Despite these efforts, Shivakumar remains anchored, expressing no urgency to seek higher office, prioritizing party responsibilities instead. The dynamics within the Congress party continue, as past agreements and internal campaigns shape the political landscape in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025