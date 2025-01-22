Political Sparks Fly Over Maharashtra Investment Talks

In an intense critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday accused state industries minister Uday Samant of prioritizing internal Shiv Sena divisions over investment dialogues. Raut labeled him a 'wandering soul' focused on party fractures instead of crucial investment strategies at the prestigious Davos summit.

Raut demanded swift action from Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to recall Samant, citing his lack of commitment to the state's economic interests. Samant, instead of drawing investment enthusiasm from Davos, purportedly discussed political allegiances, claimed Raut.

Attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Samant reportedly alleged that multiple MLAs and MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress were aligning with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, plans that Raut calls detrimental to their party on Bal Thackeray's upcoming birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)