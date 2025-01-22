Chaos in Irish Parliament: Prime Minister Vote Delayed

A scheduled vote to elect a new Irish prime minister was postponed on Wednesday due to opposition protests concerning speaking rights for independent lawmakers. The protests disrupted the session, leading to its chaotic suspension.

Micheál Martin was slated for election following a coalition deal between the country's two main center-right parties and independent lawmakers after a November election. However, the vote was adjourned to Thursday morning after continued disruptions from opposition members drowned out proceedings.

Opposition objections centered on the privileges granted to government-supporting independents, sparking accusations of constitutional subversion and 'stunt politics' by outgoing officials. The reelection of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil aims to finalize a new cabinet ahead of the U.S. Presidential inauguration, now delayed by the parliamentary turmoil.

