Justice Department Shifts Gears: Halts Biden-Era Civil Rights Litigation

The Washington Post has revealed a significant shift in the U.S. Justice Department's approach. The civil rights division has been ordered to pause all litigation carrying over from the Biden era, a decision that may reshape pending legal actions.

Sources indicate that a memo was circulated to the temporary head of the division, underscoring a new directive not to pursue any new civil rights cases or settlements moving forward.

This policy change highlights a notable departure from previous legal strategies and could have far-reaching implications on several ongoing civil rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)