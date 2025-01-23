Left Menu

Justice Department Shifts Gears: Halts Biden-Era Civil Rights Litigation

The U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division has been instructed to halt any litigation from the Biden administration and refrain from initiating new cases. This directive reportedly comes from a memo sent to the division's temporary head, signaling significant changes in ongoing legal strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:21 IST
Justice Department Shifts Gears: Halts Biden-Era Civil Rights Litigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Washington Post has revealed a significant shift in the U.S. Justice Department's approach. The civil rights division has been ordered to pause all litigation carrying over from the Biden era, a decision that may reshape pending legal actions.

Sources indicate that a memo was circulated to the temporary head of the division, underscoring a new directive not to pursue any new civil rights cases or settlements moving forward.

This policy change highlights a notable departure from previous legal strategies and could have far-reaching implications on several ongoing civil rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025