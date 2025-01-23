Justice Department Shifts Gears: Halts Biden-Era Civil Rights Litigation
The U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division has been instructed to halt any litigation from the Biden administration and refrain from initiating new cases. This directive reportedly comes from a memo sent to the division's temporary head, signaling significant changes in ongoing legal strategies.
The Washington Post has revealed a significant shift in the U.S. Justice Department's approach. The civil rights division has been ordered to pause all litigation carrying over from the Biden era, a decision that may reshape pending legal actions.
Sources indicate that a memo was circulated to the temporary head of the division, underscoring a new directive not to pursue any new civil rights cases or settlements moving forward.
This policy change highlights a notable departure from previous legal strategies and could have far-reaching implications on several ongoing civil rights issues.
