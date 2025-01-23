Trump's Immigration Crackdown: New Prosecutorial Directives

President Donald Trump's administration has escalated its immigration enforcement efforts, instructing prosecutors to investigate officials who resist these measures. This initiative marks a heightened crackdown since Trump's inauguration, as indicated by a memo from Trump's acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove. The memo insists that state and local authorities cooperate, or face potential prosecution.

The administration's crackdown on illegal immigration focuses on cities with large migrant populations, such as New York and Chicago. These actions underscore the Justice Department's support for Trump's immigration agenda, expanding threats of criminal charges beyond migrants to include city and state officials. Democratic resistance is fractured, with some members supporting new legislation for immigrant deportation in cases of alleged theft.

Trump's broad immigration policies, including asylum bans and citizenship restrictions, continue to face legal challenges. Meanwhile, the American public remains divided on his mass deportation plans, as highlighted by a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey. The administration's push to target sanctuary cities further stirs political tensions and international responses, notably from leaders like Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.

