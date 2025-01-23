Congress Slams AAP Over Delhi's Infrastructure and Governance

Pawan Khera, a senior figure in the Congress party, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a press conference on Thursday. The Congress leader accused AAP of having 'destroyed' Delhi's world-class infrastructure, turning it into 'garbage'.

Khera took aim at AAP's governance, dubbing it the 'Alcoholic Affected Party' and pointing to alleged destructive policies. The Congress also released its campaign song for the Delhi elections with the slogan 'Har jarurat hogi puri, Delhi me hai Congress jaruri', positioning itself as essential for Delhi's needs.

Further escalating the political battle, Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the AAP of corruption amounting to Rs 382 crore in the healthcare sector. As Delhi prepares to vote on February 5, with counting on February 8, the political temperature in the city is rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)