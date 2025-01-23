Resilient Economy: Russia Balances Development Amid Challenges
The Russian economy remains stable with high development despite challenges, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. President Putin is worried about distortions in the wartime economy. Nonetheless, Russia promises to fulfill military demands and social responsibilities, amid calls to end the Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian economy is currently displaying stability and a commendable rate of development, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He made these remarks on Thursday while addressing a Reuters article.
Despite these positive indicators, President Vladimir Putin is reportedly becoming increasingly anxious about possible distortions in Russia's wartime economy. Concurrently, former U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, according to five informed sources.
Peskov further assured that Russia will uphold all military requirements and its social commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President-elect Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York, reports AP.
Donald Trump's Second Term: A Historic Inauguration
Supreme Court rejects President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay sentencing in his New York hush money case, reports AP.
Donald Trump's Bold Geopolitical Gambit: Rewriting Boundaries
Trump-Putin Meeting: A Potential Turning Point in Russia-Ukraine Conflict