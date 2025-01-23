The Russian economy is currently displaying stability and a commendable rate of development, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He made these remarks on Thursday while addressing a Reuters article.

Despite these positive indicators, President Vladimir Putin is reportedly becoming increasingly anxious about possible distortions in Russia's wartime economy. Concurrently, former U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, according to five informed sources.

Peskov further assured that Russia will uphold all military requirements and its social commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)