Delhi Election Spotlight: Alka Lamba Takes on BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri with Strong Criticism

Congress candidate Alka Lamba, running from Kalkaji in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has launched strong criticism against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using disparaging language. Lamba emphasized that citizens would not tolerate violence or offensive remarks during the campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP of fostering a climate of 'terror' in the Kalkaji constituency, condemning acts of hooliganism by Bidhuri and his associates against AAP workers. Atishi claims BJP workers are intimidating AAP supporters and destroying campaign materials.

Bidhuri faced backlash for controversial remarks about CM Atishi's surname, later expressing regret. With the elections set for February 5, Delhi's political landscape is charged with tension as Congress seeks to regain influence after setbacks in previous assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)