Left Menu

Safety Failures Ignite Political Clash Amid Turkish Hotel Tragedy

A devastating fire at Turkey's Grand Kartal Hotel has highlighted significant safety failures, leading to a political showdown between government and opposition forces. With 79 fatalities and over 50 injuries, calls for accountability have intensified, while survivors recount the hotel's inadequate safety measures and chaos during the evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:50 IST
Safety Failures Ignite Political Clash Amid Turkish Hotel Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alleged safety failures at Turkey's 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel have sparked a fierce political confrontation following a deadly fire that killed 79 people and injured more than 50. The incident has brought government and opposition-run local authorities into conflict amid demands for accountability and reform.

Independent experts revealed that the hotel, located at the Kartalkaya ski resort, lacked essential fire safety measures, leaving guests to navigate smoke-filled halls with no alarms or sprinkler systems. In a desperate attempt to survive, some were forced to jump from windows, leading to several deaths.

Authorities have detained 11 individuals, including the hotel's owner and local officials, as part of the investigation. President Tayyip Erdogan vowed to hold those responsible accountable, while blame for safety oversights is being exchanged between Bolu's opposition-run municipality and the national tourism ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025