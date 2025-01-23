Safety Failures Ignite Political Clash Amid Turkish Hotel Tragedy

Alleged safety failures at Turkey's 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel have sparked a fierce political confrontation following a deadly fire that killed 79 people and injured more than 50. The incident has brought government and opposition-run local authorities into conflict amid demands for accountability and reform.

Independent experts revealed that the hotel, located at the Kartalkaya ski resort, lacked essential fire safety measures, leaving guests to navigate smoke-filled halls with no alarms or sprinkler systems. In a desperate attempt to survive, some were forced to jump from windows, leading to several deaths.

Authorities have detained 11 individuals, including the hotel's owner and local officials, as part of the investigation. President Tayyip Erdogan vowed to hold those responsible accountable, while blame for safety oversights is being exchanged between Bolu's opposition-run municipality and the national tourism ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)