Left Menu

Manipur's Political Drama: JD(U) MLA Stands by BJP Government

Manipur's lone JD(U) MLA, Muhammad Abdul Nasir, confirmed his continued support for the BJP government despite the JD(U) state president's withdrawal announcement. JD(U) quickly managed the situation by removing the president and emphasizing their backing of the BJP, reaffirming Nasir's loyalty to the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:13 IST
Manipur's Political Drama: JD(U) MLA Stands by BJP Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Manipur's sole Janata Dal (United) MLA, Muhammad Abdul Nasir, has decided to maintain his support for the ruling BJP government.

This decision comes despite the party's state president, Ksh Biren Singh, declaring a withdrawal of support, which led to his dismissal from the JD(U). Nasir met with the party's working president Sanjay Jha to dissociate from Singh's decision, reinforcing the NDA coalition.

This internal rift in the JD(U) emerged as the party struggles with ethnic conflicts and upcoming assembly elections, sparking concerns about political stability. Nasir expressed confidence in the leadership of JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025