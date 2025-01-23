Manipur's Political Drama: JD(U) MLA Stands by BJP Government

In a significant political development, Manipur's sole Janata Dal (United) MLA, Muhammad Abdul Nasir, has decided to maintain his support for the ruling BJP government.

This decision comes despite the party's state president, Ksh Biren Singh, declaring a withdrawal of support, which led to his dismissal from the JD(U). Nasir met with the party's working president Sanjay Jha to dissociate from Singh's decision, reinforcing the NDA coalition.

This internal rift in the JD(U) emerged as the party struggles with ethnic conflicts and upcoming assembly elections, sparking concerns about political stability. Nasir expressed confidence in the leadership of JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)