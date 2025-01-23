Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Violence at Hari Nagar Rally

In a dramatic turn of events at a public meeting in Hari Nagar, AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, leveled serious allegations against the BJP. Kejriwal accused the ruling party of inciting violence during his speaking event and claimed that the police allowed opposition supporters to disrupt proceedings and even attack his vehicle.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal directly blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the incident, suggesting that the Minister has transformed the Delhi Police into a tool for BJP's political agenda. This strong accusation amplifies the ongoing tension as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near.

The stir happened as AAP MLA Rajkumari Dhillon, now contesting as an independent candidate, encountered Kejriwal while he was campaigning for Surinder Setia, her replacement. Amidst claims of police harassment towards AAP workers and fears of BJP's tactics, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh highlighted these concerns. With elections approaching fast, the competitive political landscape remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)