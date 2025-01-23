Left Menu

Micheál Martin Returns as Irish PM Amid Global Challenges

Micheál Martin takes office as Ireland's prime minister for the second time, supported by a coalition of centre-right parties. His leadership faces challenges from Donald Trump's U.S. policies, impacting Ireland's economy. The government plans increased public investment and tax reforms amid political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:19 IST
Micheál Martin has been re-elected as Ireland's prime minister, voted in by a coalition including two major centre-right parties and independents. His main challenge: countering potential threats from the return of Donald Trump as U.S. president, especially concerning corporate tax rules and tariffs affecting Ireland's economy.

With a focus on utilizing tax proceeds from U.S. multinationals, Martin's government aims to elevate public investment, resolve infrastructure weaknesses, and reduce taxes, whilst bolstering Ireland's sovereign wealth funds. The coalition sees continuity between historic political rivals Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, with independents replacing the Green Party in this term.

Martin addressed parliament, emphasizing the significance of safeguarding Ireland's stability amidst global upheavals and promising attention to crucial social needs. Central to his strategy are robust ties with Europe, the U.S., and Britain. The election saw procedural disruptions yet concluded with Martin's 95-76 victory, outlining strategic appointments in key ministerial positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

