Left Menu

Trump Announces New Push for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump announced ongoing U.S. efforts to facilitate a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasized the importance of ending the conflict, which he described as a 'killing field,' but provided no specific details about the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:12 IST
Trump Announces New Push for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President

In a significant announcement via video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that efforts by the United States to achieve a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are hopefully in progress.

Emphasizing the urgent need to address the ongoing conflict, President Trump referred to the region as an 'absolute killing field.' He stressed the importance of concluding the hostilities but offered no further details regarding the peace process.

Despite the lack of specifics, the president's remarks have highlighted international attention on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with many eagerly awaiting tangible outcomes from the U.S.-led initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025