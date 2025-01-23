Trump Announces New Push for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant announcement via video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that efforts by the United States to achieve a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are hopefully in progress.

Emphasizing the urgent need to address the ongoing conflict, President Trump referred to the region as an 'absolute killing field.' He stressed the importance of concluding the hostilities but offered no further details regarding the peace process.

Despite the lack of specifics, the president's remarks have highlighted international attention on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with many eagerly awaiting tangible outcomes from the U.S.-led initiative.

