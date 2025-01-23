Tax Troubles and Election Promises: A Political Clash in Tamil Nadu

The ongoing political tussle in Tamil Nadu intensifies, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly criticizing the ruling DMK for hiking taxes and not controlling inflation over the past four years.

Palaniswami accused the DMK government of worsening citizens' financial burdens by increasing power tariffs, property, and drinking water taxes without addressing inflation woes.

As the state gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both parties engage in a war of words over the fulfillment of previous election promises and the state's development path.

(With inputs from agencies.)