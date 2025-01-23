Tax Troubles and Election Promises: A Political Clash in Tamil Nadu
The AIADMK accuses the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of burdening citizens with increased taxes and failing to curb inflation. Disputes over fulfillment of election promises add to tensions, with the AIADMK challenging the DMK's claims and highlighting their own achievements. Both parties continue sparring ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The ongoing political tussle in Tamil Nadu intensifies, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly criticizing the ruling DMK for hiking taxes and not controlling inflation over the past four years.
Palaniswami accused the DMK government of worsening citizens' financial burdens by increasing power tariffs, property, and drinking water taxes without addressing inflation woes.
As the state gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both parties engage in a war of words over the fulfillment of previous election promises and the state's development path.
