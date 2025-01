Trump's 'Golden Age': New Foreign Policy Approach Sparks Global Reactions

Less than a day after Donald Trump took office, new Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with key Indo-Pacific allies, signaling a strategic focus on China. The administration hints at a shift in alliances, choosing national interest over traditional diplomatic ties.

Trump's inaugural announcement of a 'golden age' emphasizes military fortification and territorial ambitions unprecedented in a century. Allies like Japan and NATO echo the demand for greater defense spending, aligning with U.S. priorities but noting a marked absence of partnership rhetoric.

As tensions rise, especially concerning Taiwan, the Trump administration confronts adversaries with a bold stance. Diplomatic exchanges suggest a recalibration of U.S. responsibilities, posing challenges for conventional allies and unsettling potential foes like China and Russia.

