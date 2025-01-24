Left Menu

Trump Urges Putin for Ukraine Peace Deal Amid 'Ridiculous War'

US President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine, warning that failure to do so could result in high tariffs and further sanctions. Both leaders have expressed an interest in meeting, and Trump emphasized the need to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Updated: 24-01-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 07:48 IST
US President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing conflict with Ukraine by brokering a peace agreement, emphasizing the urgency of ending what he termed a 'ridiculous war.' Trump highlighted the high toll on soldiers and reiterated a willingness to meet Putin soon.

In a statement issued on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump outlined his position, stressing that continued hostilities would lead to increased tariffs and sanctions on Russian goods sold to the United States and other nations. Trump's remarks indicate a pressing need for diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

Trump noted that both countries have suffered significant military losses, underlining the dire need for negotiation. He commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's readiness to negotiate and hinted at improved US-Russian relations under his administration. The situation remains precarious as global attention focuses on potential resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

