Tensions Soar: AAP Files Complaint Over Attacks on Kejriwal Amidst Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India over multiple alleged attacks on its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, during the Delhi assembly election campaign. Accusations have been leveled at opposition figures and police, amplifying tensions ahead of the February 5 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:31 IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formally complained to the Election Commission of India, alleging a series of attacks on their leader Arvind Kejriwal during the ongoing Delhi assembly election campaign. The party claims Kejriwal has been a target multiple times in recent days.

On Thursday, Kejriwal accused opposition sympathizers of attacking his vehicle during a public meeting in Hari Nagar. He charged that this was orchestrated under the orders of BJP leader Amit Shah, criticizing the police for allowing such disruptions.

Further escalating the situation, the Punjab Police recently withdrew its security detail for Kejriwal, a move that has been condemned by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. She accused national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of jeopardizing Kejriwal's safety.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes on February 8. The AAP seeks to maintain its dominant position, having secured an overwhelming majority in the last two polls, while the Congress aims to regain influence after consecutive losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

