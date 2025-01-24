Left Menu

BJP MP Slams AAP Over MLA's Son's Alleged Misconduct

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia criticized AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after Khan's son allegedly misbehaved with Delhi Police and drove rashly. Chandolia accused AAP members of being criminals and questioned Arvind Kejriwal's governance, citing the Yamuna cleaning promise. The incident occurred amid security patrols in Okhla ahead of Republic Day.

Updated: 24-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:48 IST
Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia launched a scathing attack on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan following reports that Khan's son misbehaved with Delhi Police while driving recklessly in Okhla. Chandolia, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party, branded them as "100% criminals" and applauded the police for seizing the vehicle involved in the incident.

Chandolia also took aim at Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the unfulfilled promise to clean the Yamuna, urging Anna Hazare to disassociate from Kejriwal. According to him, the Delhi government has failed to improve the city in the past decade.

Police reports indicate the young men, one claiming to be Khan's son, were causing a disturbance with a modified motorcycle silencer and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement. Despite attempts by Khan to intervene, legal action was taken against them with their vehicle impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

