Political Showdown: Dikshit Accuses Owaisi of Spreading Communalism

In a sharp political exchange, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of perpetuating communal tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in northeast Delhi. Dikshit claims Owaisi aims to disrupt the region's peace during elections, a tactic he alleges has also been attempted unsuccessfully by the BJP.

Dikshit elaborated on these claims while campaigning in New Delhi. He expressed concerns over Owaisi's motives and suggested that the AIMIM leader's recent remarks were fueled by a fear of Congress securing a victory in the capital. Owaisi, campaigning for AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman who is embroiled in legal battles related to the 2020 Delhi riots, argued the legitimacy of Rehman contesting elections from jail.

Amid these political skirmishes, Dikshit criticized Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal for environmental negligence, particularly concerning the Yamuna River's pollution. He underscored previous cleanup initiatives spearheaded by Rajiv Gandhi and accused Kejriwal of failing to maintain these efforts. This pollution blame game finds its roots in broader political narratives, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP's Fakhrul Hasan Chaand exchanging their own criticisms over river conditions in their respective states.

(With inputs from agencies.)