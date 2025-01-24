Left Menu

'Canada is Not for Sale': Designer Fights Back with Fashion

Liam Mooney, an entrepreneur in Ottawa, created 'Canada is Not for Sale' hats in response to Trump's tariff threats. Gaining prominence when worn by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, these hats signify nationalism and unity, as Trump challenges Canada's sovereignty amidst political transitions.

Updated: 24-01-2025 16:38 IST
'Canada is Not for Sale': Designer Fights Back with Fashion
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Amid heightened tension from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, Ottawa entrepreneur Liam Mooney has found a unique way to respond. Mooney designed a hat bearing the slogan 'Canada is Not for Sale', challenging Trump's rhetoric and promoting national unity. The initiative has gained significant attention, even being worn by Ontario Premier Doug Ford during talks in Ottawa.

The hats have struck a chord with Canadians, garnering tens of thousands of online orders. Mooney envisioned them as a creative yet impactful means to cut through the political noise, fostering a sense of nationalism and solidarity across differing political views.

As Trump threatens tariffs that could devastate Canada's economy, Mooney's message resounds. He emphasizes the importance of defending Canadian sovereignty during this period of political instability, with Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's anticipated resignation and an impending federal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

