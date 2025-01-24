Oil Prices and the Ukraine Conflict: Kremlin Responds to Trump's Remarks
The Kremlin dismissed US President Trump's suggestion that lowering oil prices could resolve the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that the issue is tied to security, not oil. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's stance that Western refusal to consider Russian security concerns is the conflict's main trigger.
The Kremlin on Friday dismissed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that a decrease in global oil prices could resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump claimed that the OPEC+ alliance's control over high oil prices shared responsibility for the Ukraine conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded that the conflict was sparked by Western ignorance of Russian security interests, not by oil prices.
