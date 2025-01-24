Left Menu

Explosive Headlines: From Maharashtra Blasts to Political Rifts

Top news includes a fatal blast at Maharashtra's ordnance factory, a renewed investigation into actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, and political updates from across India, including liquor regulation in MP and a proposed third Deputy CM for Maharashtra amidst Shiv Sena rifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:04 IST
Explosive Headlines: From Maharashtra Blasts to Political Rifts
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, a blast at Maharashtra's Bhandara ordnance factory claimed the lives of eight individuals, confirmed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The disaster underscores critical safety concerns in industrial operations.

Mumbai police are scrutinizing a case involving the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan by re-examining CCTV footage and conducting facial recognition to verify the suspect's identity. Meanwhile, the actor's statement has been recorded.

Political developments are stirring in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggests the appointment of a third Deputy Chief Minister, indicating potential divisions within Eknath Shinde's faction. In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav plans to close liquor outlets in 17 holy towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025