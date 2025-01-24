Explosive Headlines: From Maharashtra Blasts to Political Rifts
Top news includes a fatal blast at Maharashtra's ordnance factory, a renewed investigation into actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, and political updates from across India, including liquor regulation in MP and a proposed third Deputy CM for Maharashtra amidst Shiv Sena rifts.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Friday, a blast at Maharashtra's Bhandara ordnance factory claimed the lives of eight individuals, confirmed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The disaster underscores critical safety concerns in industrial operations.
Mumbai police are scrutinizing a case involving the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan by re-examining CCTV footage and conducting facial recognition to verify the suspect's identity. Meanwhile, the actor's statement has been recorded.
Political developments are stirring in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggests the appointment of a third Deputy Chief Minister, indicating potential divisions within Eknath Shinde's faction. In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav plans to close liquor outlets in 17 holy towns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
