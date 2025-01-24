Explosive Headlines: From Maharashtra Blasts to Political Rifts

In a tragic incident on Friday, a blast at Maharashtra's Bhandara ordnance factory claimed the lives of eight individuals, confirmed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The disaster underscores critical safety concerns in industrial operations.

Mumbai police are scrutinizing a case involving the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan by re-examining CCTV footage and conducting facial recognition to verify the suspect's identity. Meanwhile, the actor's statement has been recorded.

Political developments are stirring in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggests the appointment of a third Deputy Chief Minister, indicating potential divisions within Eknath Shinde's faction. In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav plans to close liquor outlets in 17 holy towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)