Turkey Looks to Reset Ties with Trump Administration

In a crucial move signaling diplomatic intentions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed optimism about Turkey's future relations with the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

During a news conference in Ankara, Fidan elaborated on Turkey's ambition to address and resolve lingering bilateral issues that were inherited from the previous U.S. administration.

Fidan's remarks underscore Ankara's hopes for fostering improved diplomatic relations and turning a new page in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)