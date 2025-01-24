Tensions Rise Over Alleged Russian Threats to Undersea Cables

The Russian Embassy in London has firmly denied allegations that Russia poses a threat to undersea cables in Britain and other NATO countries. This follows accusations by UK defense minister John Healey, who accused Moscow of engaging in 'malign activity' at sea.

Britain reported that it had been tracking a Russian spy ship in the English Channel for two days. The UK government has committed to bolstering its response to covert operations by Russian vessels as part of a broader strategy to protect undersea infrastructure.

The Russian Embassy, responding via social media platform X, labeled the UK's claims as 'completely groundless.' This comes amid heightened concerns about potential sabotage of crucial power and communication lines post-Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)