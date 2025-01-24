Tensions Rise Over Alleged Russian Threats to Undersea Cables
The Russian Embassy in London denies allegations of threatening undersea cables in Britain and NATO countries, following UK defense minister John Healey's accusations of Russian 'malign activity.' Britain has increased monitoring of Russian ships, citing concerns over critical infrastructure and geopolitical tensions due to the Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Russian Embassy in London has firmly denied allegations that Russia poses a threat to undersea cables in Britain and other NATO countries. This follows accusations by UK defense minister John Healey, who accused Moscow of engaging in 'malign activity' at sea.
Britain reported that it had been tracking a Russian spy ship in the English Channel for two days. The UK government has committed to bolstering its response to covert operations by Russian vessels as part of a broader strategy to protect undersea infrastructure.
The Russian Embassy, responding via social media platform X, labeled the UK's claims as 'completely groundless.' This comes amid heightened concerns about potential sabotage of crucial power and communication lines post-Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe's Security on Edge: Trump's NATO Insights and Britain's Diplomatic Response
Italy Urges NATO's Southern Strategy Amid Russian Shift
Trump-Putin Meeting: A Potential Turning Point in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Sweden Joins NATO in Baltic Sea Defense
NATO Faces Defense Budget Conundrum Amidst Trump’s 5% GDP Proposal