Kejriwal's Promise: Free Electricity and Electoral Showdown in Najafgarh
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, addressed a rally in Najafgarh, promising free electricity if his party wins the Delhi Assembly elections. He warned against BJP's potential power cutoff and critiqued Uttar Pradesh's electricity issues. AAP faces a three-way contest in the upcoming polls on February 5.
In a high-stakes rally in Najafgarh, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal pledged uninterrupted, free electricity should his party retain control in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Kejriwal took a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that a BJP victory would mean halting free electricity, leading to exorbitant bills for the populace. He criticized Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prolonged power outages in Lucknow and Noida.
Facing criticism from the BJP, Kejriwal accused them of pressuring him to deregulate power companies in Delhi in favor of a Modi ally, a move he resisted. With Najafgarh gearing up for a triangular political battle, AAP fields Tarun Yadav, while the BJP nominates Neelam Pahalwan and the Congress selects Durga Prasad.
