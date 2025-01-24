Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy Makes Surprising Exit from Politics

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy revealed he will resign from his parliament post on January 25, making the announcement through 'X'.

He declared his departure from politics without plans to join another party or seek any further positions, citing the decision as personal and uninfluenced.

Reddy, who is a significant figure in YSRCP and currently serving his second term, steps down from a key role in Andhra Pradesh's political arena.

