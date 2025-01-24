Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy Makes Surprising Exit from Politics

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy announced his resignation from the parliament on January 25, stating he is quitting politics. In a social media post, Reddy emphasized his departure is a personal decision, not influenced by any party offers or benefits, marking an end to his term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy revealed he will resign from his parliament post on January 25, making the announcement through 'X'.

He declared his departure from politics without plans to join another party or seek any further positions, citing the decision as personal and uninfluenced.

Reddy, who is a significant figure in YSRCP and currently serving his second term, steps down from a key role in Andhra Pradesh's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

