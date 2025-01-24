Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy Makes Surprising Exit from Politics
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy announced his resignation from the parliament on January 25, stating he is quitting politics. In a social media post, Reddy emphasized his departure is a personal decision, not influenced by any party offers or benefits, marking an end to his term.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy revealed he will resign from his parliament post on January 25, making the announcement through 'X'.
He declared his departure from politics without plans to join another party or seek any further positions, citing the decision as personal and uninfluenced.
Reddy, who is a significant figure in YSRCP and currently serving his second term, steps down from a key role in Andhra Pradesh's political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bigbasket Boosts Organic Market with Andhra Pradesh MoU
India's First Private Semiconductor Plant to Launch in Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu Envisions Real Estate Surge in Andhra Pradesh
Infosys Partners with Andhra Pradesh for Ambitious Skill Census Program
Andhra Pradesh's Green Energy Revolution: A Vision for Clean Fuel