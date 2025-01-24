Left Menu

V Vijayasai Reddy Announces Unprecedented Exit from Politics

YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy announced his decision to leave politics and resign from the Rajya Sabha on January 25. He emphasized that this is a personal decision, not influenced by any external pressure, and ruled out joining another political party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:11 IST
In an unexpected declaration, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and party general secretary, V Vijayasai Reddy, revealed his plan to exit the political arena, stepping down from his parliament role on January 25.

Reddy, who also serves as the floor leader of the party in the Upper House, confirmed he would not be aligning with any other political faction after his resignation.

Serving his second term in the Rajya Sabha representing Andhra Pradesh, Reddy emphasized that his decision was a personal choice, free of any external influence or the pursuit of financial gain.

He expressed gratitude to the YS family for their longstanding support, as well as to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their encouragement over the past nine years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

