Putin and Trump's Potential Summit: A Push for Peace and Energy Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Ukraine war and energy prices. Putin emphasized peace talks with Ukraine require Zelenskiy to cancel a decree barring negotiations. Trump criticized the ongoing conflict, seeking collaboration with Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled his readiness for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the Ukraine conflict and energy pricing. Putin's statement indicated a significant shift in Kremlin policy, aiming for high-level dialogue after years of minimal contact due to geopolitical tensions.

Putin emphasized that serious peace talks with Ukraine remain unlikely unless the West persuades Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reverse a 2022 decree that prohibits negotiations with Russia. The Russian leader described Trump as pragmatic, acknowledging the potential for mutually beneficial discussions.

Despite challenging prerequisites, both leaders expressed an interest to convene and address critical issues affecting their countries. With Trump's re-election, he urged for negotiations to de-escalate the conflict, while Putin highlighted the economic repercussions of the war on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

