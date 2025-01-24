V Vijayasai Reddy's Sudden Political Exit: A Fresh Chapter in Agriculture

In a surprising turn of events, V Vijayasai Reddy, a prominent member of the YSRCP and the party's general secretary, announced his decision to step down from political life. The Rajya Sabha member declared his resignation effective January 25, opting instead to focus on agriculture.

Reddy, a trusted ally of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family, stated emphatically that his decision was a personal one, free from external pressures. He leaves behind a significant role as the party's floor leader in the Upper House, having served two terms representing Andhra Pradesh.

This move marks another resignation from the YSRCP, which has seen several members depart following poor performance in the 2024 Assembly elections, and signals a reshuffling of political dynamics in the state.

