Security Standoff: Kejriwal In Political Crosshairs
The Aam Aadmi Party accuses the BJP-led Centre and Delhi Police of conspiring to harm Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP dismisses it as a political stunt. AAP demands his security by Punjab Police be restored, citing continual threats, while BJP claims Kejriwal seeks to distract from governance issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:50 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre and Delhi Police of plotting against its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, calling for the reinstatement of his security detail from the Punjab Police.
No response has been issued by Delhi Police yet, while the BJP terms AAP's allegations a 'fake drama' crafted to cover governance failures ahead of elections.
AAP claims police negligence following alleged attacks and has petitioned the Election Commission to audit these incidents, labeling the withdrawal of Kejriwal's security as dirty politics.
