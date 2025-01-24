Security Standoff: Kejriwal In Political Crosshairs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre and Delhi Police of plotting against its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, calling for the reinstatement of his security detail from the Punjab Police.

No response has been issued by Delhi Police yet, while the BJP terms AAP's allegations a 'fake drama' crafted to cover governance failures ahead of elections.

AAP claims police negligence following alleged attacks and has petitioned the Election Commission to audit these incidents, labeling the withdrawal of Kejriwal's security as dirty politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)