Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Manipulating Peace Efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of manipulating U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy highlighted Russia's military strategies and Putin's continued commitment to the war, assuring that such manipulations won't succeed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to manipulate the peace efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy made these claims during a briefing on Ukraine's military situation.
According to Zelenskiy, the head of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service presented findings to the military command, detailing Russia's military readiness and Putin's intention to prolong the conflict with Kyiv. He underscored the Kremlin's tactics to influence global leaders.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy expressed confidence that Russia's manipulation strategies would not succeed, emphasizing Ukraine's resilience and determination in the face of ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
