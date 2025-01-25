Trump Administration Shakes Up Environmental Legal Teams

In a significant move, the Trump administration has put a stop to all ongoing environmental litigation, insiders revealed on Friday. Four Justice Department attorneys, known for their focus on environmental issues, have been reassigned to other areas.

The affected officials, not appointed politically, had overseen critical areas including natural resources and environmental enforcement. This decision marks the latest action in the administration's efforts to restructure the federal workforce, which comprises 2.2 million employees.

This shake-up aligns with the administration's broader agenda to assert control over key legal and regulatory processes, particularly regarding environmental policy.

