Left Menu

Trump Administration Shakes Up Environmental Legal Teams

The Trump administration has paused all pending environmental lawsuits and reassigned four Justice Department attorneys in charge of environmental cases. This move is part of broader efforts to reshape the federal workforce as the administration continues to assert its influence over these critical sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:36 IST
Trump Administration Shakes Up Environmental Legal Teams

In a significant move, the Trump administration has put a stop to all ongoing environmental litigation, insiders revealed on Friday. Four Justice Department attorneys, known for their focus on environmental issues, have been reassigned to other areas.

The affected officials, not appointed politically, had overseen critical areas including natural resources and environmental enforcement. This decision marks the latest action in the administration's efforts to restructure the federal workforce, which comprises 2.2 million employees.

This shake-up aligns with the administration's broader agenda to assert control over key legal and regulatory processes, particularly regarding environmental policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025