U.N. Commissioner Defends Diversity, Challenges Trump Stance
Volker Turk, the U.N.'s top human rights official, defended diversity, countering the U.S. administration's stance against DEI programs. Turk's statement, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, warned against growing anti-diversity sentiment and emphasized the importance of solidarity and compassion for human rights.
Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke out strongly in defense of diversity on Friday. His statement, timed ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, seemed aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has taken measures against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Turk condemned the rising antisemitism he observes globally.
In his statement, Turk remarked, "All too often, discrimination and dehumanisation are winning over solidarity and compassion; diversity is considered a threat to be deterred rather than a value to be treasured." He expressed concern about the erosion of human rights and dignity, fearing a bleak future if current trends continue.
Without naming Trump specifically, Turk's comments coincided with actions from the U.S. president, who recently issued orders dismantling DEI programs intended to support underrepresented groups. These actions have sparked debate, with civil rights advocates defending DEI as crucial for addressing historical inequities. The White House did not offer an immediate response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apple Rejects Call to Abolish DEI Programs
United Nations Unveils Strategy to Combat Global Antisemitism
Trump to Slash DEI Programs, Recognize Only Two Genders
Keir Starmer Vows to Combat Growing Antisemitism After Auschwitz Visit
Starmer's Historic Visit to Auschwitz: A Pledge Against Antisemitism