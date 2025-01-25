Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Election Commission on National Voters' Day

The Congress criticized the Election Commission on National Voters' Day, accusing it of undermining democracy. They claimed that the body has been compromised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the past decade, leading to concerns about its impartiality and integrity.

Updated: 25-01-2025 11:46 IST
  • India

The Congress party has taken a strong stance against the Election Commission, coinciding with the celebrations of National Voters' Day. They argue that the commission's functioning makes a mockery of the Constitution and undermines the trust of voters.

Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, allege that the professionalism and independence of the Election Commission have been severely undermined in the past decade by the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Such erosion of institutional integrity is becoming a significant national concern, they warn.

Notable figures from Congress lament that the celebratory tone of National Voters' Day does little to disguise the perceived failures and biases of the Election Commission, arguing that its decisions have been shockingly partisan in recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

