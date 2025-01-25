YSRCP's Vijaysai Reddy Steps Down from Rajya Sabha

In a significant political move, YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, citing personal reasons. The decision was formalized following a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, where Reddy submitted his resignation.

Reddy, who had three and a half years left in his six-year term, informed reporters about his decision post-meeting. His unexpected resignation adds a layer of intrigue to the political scene, raising questions about its underlying reasons and potential implications.

The acceptance of Reddy's resignation by the Vice President marks the end of his current tenure in the Rajya Sabha, prompting discussions on the future political dynamics within the YSR Congress Party.

