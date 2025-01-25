Trump Administration Seeks to Dismantle DEI Programs Across Federal Agencies

The Trump administration has called on U.S. federal agencies to abolish their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, according to a memo unveiled by the Office of Personnel Management. This directive continues a trend of executive orders by President Trump aiming to dismantle DEI initiatives during his tenure.

DEI programs, largely supported by Democrats, are designed to enhance opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBT individuals, and other underrepresented groups. However, the Trump administration and its supporters claim that these programs compromise the role of merit in hiring and promotions and discriminate against other Americans.

The memo stipulates that each federal agency must terminate all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' positions within sixty days, as far as legally permissible. This directive poses a significant challenge to the progress made towards equality in federal hiring, a concern raised by civil rights organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)