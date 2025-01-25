Fragile Ceasefire: Hostage Exchange Sparks Hope Amidst Turmoil

Hamas militants have released four female Israeli soldiers, handing them over to the Red Cross in Gaza City as part of a carefully brokered ceasefire agreement. The exchange, which drew large crowds in both Tel Aviv and Gaza City, is a critical step toward de-escalating hostilities in the region.

As part of the deal, Israel is set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners later Saturday. This marks the second exchange under the ceasefire, aimed at ending the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The ongoing truce has significantly reduced airstrikes and allowed humanitarian aid to penetrate heavily affected areas.

Tensions linger as the initial phase of the ceasefire unfolds, with Israel poised to scale back its presence in Gaza. However, uncertainty remains as the region cautiously hopes for a longer-lasting resolution to a war that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced countless others.

(With inputs from agencies.)