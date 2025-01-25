Leadership Crisis in YSRCP: A Wave of Desertions
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commented on the ongoing resignations within the YSRCP, alluding to its internal turmoil. This comes after V Vijayasai Reddy announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha. Reddy stated his intention to leave politics for agriculture, underscoring the party's internal challenges.
In a pointed statement about the YSRCP's current difficulties, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that the exodus of leaders indicates underlying issues. His comments come in the wake of V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha and decision not to align with any new political party.
Reddy's resignation, accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlights potential unrest within the party. Naidu avoided directly naming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party but implied the resignations were symptomatic of larger issues.
Speaking at a press conference after his Davos visit, Naidu refrained from further commentary, labeling the desertions as a 'their internal affair' and suggested a lack of faith could be influencing these departures.
