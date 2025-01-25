Left Menu

Fragile Peace in Gaza: Prisoner Exchange Amid Ceasefire

As part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, Israeli authorities released 200 Palestinian prisoners following Hamas' release of four female Israeli soldiers. The exchange, amid ongoing political tensions, highlights complex negotiations and hopes for peace in the region. The truce seeks to end one of the deadliest conflicts between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israeli authorities have released 200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement. This comes as Hamas freed four young female Israeli soldiers in Gaza amid tense negotiations.

The exchange process was highly orchestrated, with Hamas handing over the soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City after parading them before a crowd. The release of the 200 Palestinian prisoners is a pivotal step in the fragile ceasefire deal, spearheaded by Egypt's mediation.

The truce aims to wind down a destructive conflict between Israel and Hamas, allowing an increased flow of aid into Gaza. Key figures released include Mohammad Odeh and Wael Qassim, accused of deadly attacks against Israelis. The success of ongoing talks remains crucial for future peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

