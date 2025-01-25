Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Vision: A Multi-National Dialogue to End the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the importance of involving Europe and the United States in peace talks regarding Ukraine's war with Russia. Speaking with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, he expressed hope that such an inclusive negotiation framework, involving the EU and the U.S., could prove effective.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the inclusion of Europe and the United States in any discussions aimed at resolving Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a comprehensive dialogue to achieve meaningful outcomes, underscoring Ukraine's essential participation.

Speaking alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu at a news conference, Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the potential impact of international cooperation. He noted the importance of aligning with European Union member nations and reiterated that no negotiation framework has been finalized yet.

Zelenskiy highlighted his belief that United States' involvement under new leadership could lead to successful negotiations. He cautioned, however, that any efforts must include Ukraine to ensure effectiveness, as Russia is perceived as unwilling to seek peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

