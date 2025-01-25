Haryana's Law and Order Under Scrutiny After BSP Leader's Murder
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP government in Haryana following the murder of BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra in Naraingarh. They claim the incident highlights the state's failing law and order situation and recall past similar cases, urging reforms.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke to the BJP government, Congress heavyweights Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala have condemned the current state of law and order in Haryana. Their critique follows the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra, who was gunned down by armed assailants.
The tragic incident unfolded in Naraingarh, Ambala district, as Rajjumajra was traveling with friends when attacked. The culprits managed to escape, leaving a community questioning safety and governance in a region that had witnessed similar violent occurrences in the past year.
Both Hooda and Surjewala argue that Haryana's crime rates are soaring, citing previous instances such as the killing of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee and a JJP leader. They call for a decisive governmental response to restore public confidence in the state's security and judicial systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- murder
- law and order
- BSP leader
- Congress
- crime
- Hooda
- Surjewala
- Naraingarh
- political criticism
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Criticizes Police Amid Rising Crime in Pune
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Questions Police Efficacy Amid Rising Pune Crime
Congress Leader Criticizes AAP's Pandemic Response and Questions Alliance Strategy
Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Congress Leaders
Unveiling 'Paatal Lok 2': A Bold New Chapter in Crime Drama