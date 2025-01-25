Left Menu

Haryana's Law and Order Under Scrutiny After BSP Leader's Murder

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP government in Haryana following the murder of BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra in Naraingarh. They claim the incident highlights the state's failing law and order situation and recall past similar cases, urging reforms.

In a sharp rebuke to the BJP government, Congress heavyweights Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala have condemned the current state of law and order in Haryana. Their critique follows the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra, who was gunned down by armed assailants.

The tragic incident unfolded in Naraingarh, Ambala district, as Rajjumajra was traveling with friends when attacked. The culprits managed to escape, leaving a community questioning safety and governance in a region that had witnessed similar violent occurrences in the past year.

Both Hooda and Surjewala argue that Haryana's crime rates are soaring, citing previous instances such as the killing of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee and a JJP leader. They call for a decisive governmental response to restore public confidence in the state's security and judicial systems.

