BJP and AAP Clash Over Shocking Allegations in 'Mahila Samman Yojna'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of mishandling personal data with reports suggesting that thousands of forms for the 'Mahila Samman Yojna' were found at a junk dealer. AAP countered, stating that the BJP is spreading false stories to disparage its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, amidst growing support for the scheme.

During a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva showcased numerous forms, reportedly discarded in a Timarpur constituency junkyard. Sachdeva alleges over 30,000 forms were filled by women, all containing sensitive personal data like Aadhaar numbers and voter IDs. These forms, he claims, are evidence of a scandalous breach of privacy under the guise of the Mukha Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna.

AAP defended the initiative, which was intended to financially aid women in Delhi, noting an increase in monthly support from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100. The BJP's demand for Kejriwal's resignation over the allegations reflects the heightened political tensions. Investigations have been promised to ensure accountability for any breach of data protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)