Yogi Adityanath Advocates Unity Through Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rallied for unity, asserting that the strength of Sanatan Dharma is directly correlated to the nation's strength. His comments come amidst the Maha Kumbh Mela, a gathering that embodies unity and integrity.

Adityanath strongly criticized opposition parties, accusing them of attempting to fracture the nation by exploiting caste and religious tensions for political gain. He labeled such actions as tantamount to treason, stressing the need for collective harmony.

Moreover, the Chief Minister dismissed proposals to divide Uttar Pradesh into four parts, arguing that the state's true potential lies in its unity. He called on saints, devotees, and tourists at the Maha Kumbh to promote unity's powerful message worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)