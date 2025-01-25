Delhi Elections: AAP Criticizes BJP's Disorganized Campaign

As political tensions rise ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP, claiming the party's campaign lacks cohesion and direction. According to Bharadwaj, BJP's leadership appears uncertain, failing to articulate a clear vision for Delhi's future.

Bharadwaj, reflecting on past elections, remarked, "Having observed BJP in three prior Delhi elections—2013, 2015, and 2020—this fourth campaign is notably unorganized. They jest but offer no substantial proposals, leaving Delhi's citizens in the dark about their potential governance plans." AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar further emphasized BJP's unfulfilled promises, particularly criticizing their approach toward local businesses facing operational challenges.

In contrast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled BJP's policy proposals, highlighting efforts to provide ownership rights to residents in unauthorized colonies and aims to unseal 13,000 shops within six months. Shah detailed plans for improving conditions in refugee colonies, aligning property rights with modern legal frameworks to bolster citizen welfare.

