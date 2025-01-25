Unity Over Division: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

In a staunch defense of Uttar Pradesh's unity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized proposals to divide the state into four. Speaking at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, Adityanath highlighted that the state's strength and potential lie in its unity, aiming for a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029.

Adityanath addressed the state's identity amidst demands for division from Mayawati, emphasizing that respect and identity should be preserved through unity. He argued that a united Uttar Pradesh would better achieve its economic goals and maintain its significant representation in the Lok Sabha.

Reaffirming the message of the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath linked Sanatan Dharma's strength to the nation's strength. He cautioned against divisive politics that exploit regional or caste differences, warning that they could weaken the country. Adityanath also spoke on the relevance of heritage and the state's economic advancements correlating with spiritual events like the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)