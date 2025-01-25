Kristi Noem: Trump's Homeland Security Appointee

The Senate on Saturday confirmed Kristi Noem as the new homeland security secretary, a critical role in ensuring national security and addressing illegal immigration, core issues in President Donald Trump's agenda.

Despite some bipartisan support, Noem's nomination faced controversy, with Democratic leader Chuck Schumer opposing her due to her stance on border enforcement policies. The department she leads manages immigration services and border protection, among other responsibilities.

Noem's appointment comes as part of a broader reshuffle of Trump's security team, and as the president plans significant changes in the department, potentially involving the military in immigration operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)