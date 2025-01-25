Voter Roll Debate: Maharashtra's Controversial Assembly Election Results
The Opposition Congress party has raised allegations against Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government, claiming electoral discrepancies before the 2024 assembly polls. Concerns include voter roll manipulation, with 48 lakh new voters reportedly influencing the outcome in favor of the Mahayuti alliance. Calls for accountability from the Election Commission have intensified.
The integrity of Maharashtra's recent assembly elections faced scrutiny as Opposition Congress leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Accusations highlight that the election lacked legitimacy due to irregularities in voter rolls.
Praveen Chakravarty, head of Congress' data analytics department, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan addressed these concerns at a press conference, pointing to an alleged suspicious spike in new voters post-Lok Sabha polls that seemingly favored Mahayuti.
The Congress has called for the Election Commission to explain this voter increment and to make consolidated voter lists from both Lok Sabha and state elections available for public analysis.
