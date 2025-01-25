Left Menu

Voter Roll Debate: Maharashtra's Controversial Assembly Election Results

The Opposition Congress party has raised allegations against Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government, claiming electoral discrepancies before the 2024 assembly polls. Concerns include voter roll manipulation, with 48 lakh new voters reportedly influencing the outcome in favor of the Mahayuti alliance. Calls for accountability from the Election Commission have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:51 IST
Voter Roll Debate: Maharashtra's Controversial Assembly Election Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The integrity of Maharashtra's recent assembly elections faced scrutiny as Opposition Congress leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Accusations highlight that the election lacked legitimacy due to irregularities in voter rolls.

Praveen Chakravarty, head of Congress' data analytics department, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan addressed these concerns at a press conference, pointing to an alleged suspicious spike in new voters post-Lok Sabha polls that seemingly favored Mahayuti.

The Congress has called for the Election Commission to explain this voter increment and to make consolidated voter lists from both Lok Sabha and state elections available for public analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025