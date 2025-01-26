SRPF Deployment Sparks Controversy Ahead of Delhi Elections

The deployment of eight companies from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) of Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections has stirred political controversy. This decision, announced by the Election Commission, was executed on January 13, according to Tejas Patel, Commandant of SRPF.

AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, publicly questioned this move via social media, highlighting a circular from the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Unit. He expressed concerns about the Punjab Police's removal and the subsequent deployment of Gujarat Police.

The incident follows the withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel assigned for Kejriwal's personal security, which he labeled as 'pure politics.' Kejriwal stressed on separating political influence from personal safety matters. The Delhi elections are set for February 5, with vote counting to be completed on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)