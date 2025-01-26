Trump's Tax-Cutting Tour: Las Vegas Sparks Economic Debate
President Donald Trump returns to Las Vegas, reiterating his 2024 campaign promise of tax cuts, including abolishing taxes on tips. During his visits, Trump outlined plans that may escalate national debt, casting doubts among Republicans about America's economic stability.
President Donald Trump marked his return to the presidency with a visit to Las Vegas, promoting a pledge to eliminate taxes on tips. This promise, introduced during his previous tenure, resonated with many in Nevada's tip-reliant economy.
Amid cheers, Trump declared that America's decline had ended, while reaffirming commitments to dismantle policies by his predecessor Joe Biden, and proposing aggressive tax cuts. His fiscal agenda faces hurdles within a Republican-controlled Congress, raising concerns about escalating national debt.
Economic implications of Trump's proposals, estimated to increase the national debt by $7.5 trillion, worry Republican allies. Discussions in Congress highlight fears that these measures could compromise America's financial future, despite plans to offset costs with increased tariff revenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
